Charles (Charlie) Harman Stoltenberg, age 96, passed away at his home on Wednesday April 24th, 2019. He was born on January 29th, 1923 in Reedley, CA, and was the last of four children. He moved to his farm in Fresno at age nine and graduated from Clovis High. He retired from his much-loved career as a truck driver in 1985. He had two children, Cliff and Char Stoltenberg. He is survived by his wife Sue, two children, four step-children, 10 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren, and 6 Great-Great Grandchildren. He was preceeding in death by his siblings and first wife Florene. There will be a graveside service at Fresno Memorial Gardens Monday April 29, 2019 at 11:00 am and a memorial April 29, 2019 at 3:30 pm at the Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens.