Charles Tigh

Charles E. Tigh age 97 died September 1, 2020. He was born in Fresno, California on February 14, 1923. He graduated from Fresno Tech High School in 1941. He enlisted in the US Army Air Corps on December 8, 1941, the day after Pearl Harbor. Charles met his future wife, Helen, while training at Walla Walla, Washington US Air Force Base. He served with the US Army Air Corps 8th Air Force, 487th bomb group, in England as a Tech Sergeant Gunner on a B-17. He participated on D-day and the air offense of Europe. He was awarded the Air Medal and the distinguished Unit Citation w/oak leaf cluster. He also served with the 15th Air Force, 483rd bomb group in Italy prior to returning to the US and was honorably discharged. Charlie was a Deputy for the Fresno County Sheriff's Office for 23 years, he retired as a Sheriff's Sergeant. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 38 and the Fresno Elks Lodge. Charlie loved his family, his pets and the beach. Charlie was preceded in death by his first wife Helen in 1987, and second wife Dorothy in 2013. He is survived by his companion Fran Thomas, son Gary, daughter-in-law Mary, his daughter Pam and son-in-law Todd Lofgren. Also, three grandchildren: Kelli, Chad And Brooke, and great grandchildren Landry and Lexie. At Charles' request there will not be a funeral service.