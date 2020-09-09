1/1
Charles Tigh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles E. Tigh age 97 died September 1, 2020. He was born in Fresno, California on February 14, 1923. He graduated from Fresno Tech High School in 1941. He enlisted in the US Army Air Corps on December 8, 1941, the day after Pearl Harbor. Charles met his future wife, Helen, while training at Walla Walla, Washington US Air Force Base. He served with the US Army Air Corps 8th Air Force, 487th bomb group, in England as a Tech Sergeant Gunner on a B-17. He participated on D-day and the air offense of Europe. He was awarded the Air Medal and the distinguished Unit Citation w/oak leaf cluster. He also served with the 15th Air Force, 483rd bomb group in Italy prior to returning to the US and was honorably discharged. Charlie was a Deputy for the Fresno County Sheriff's Office for 23 years, he retired as a Sheriff's Sergeant. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 38 and the Fresno Elks Lodge. Charlie loved his family, his pets and the beach. Charlie was preceded in death by his first wife Helen in 1987, and second wife Dorothy in 2013. He is survived by his companion Fran Thomas, son Gary, daughter-in-law Mary, his daughter Pam and son-in-law Todd Lofgren. Also, three grandchildren: Kelli, Chad And Brooke, and great grandchildren Landry and Lexie. At Charles' request there will not be a funeral service.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved