Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Turner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Turner passed away of natural causes on April 5, 2020, at the age of 68. He leaves behind his longtime love and companion Rose, brothers Barry and Russell, and many great friends. Chuck was an animated storyteller with a wonderful sense of humor. He went to work for the Santa Fe Railroad after graduating from college, and worked there until retirement. He enjoyed the years at the Santa Fe mainly for the many life-long friends he made there. Chuck liked to spend time at the family's Shaver Lake cabin, where friends and family would gather on the deck for card games that often went on until midnight. In his younger days, Chuck also enjoyed sailing on Huntington Lake where he provided - to those brave enough to climb aboard with him - fond memories of wild, high speed, down-wind runs. Chuck will be deeply missed by those who knew him best and loved him always. Charles Turner passed away of natural causes on April 5, 2020, at the age of 68. He leaves behind his longtime love and companion Rose, brothers Barry and Russell, and many great friends. Chuck was an animated storyteller with a wonderful sense of humor. He went to work for the Santa Fe Railroad after graduating from college, and worked there until retirement. He enjoyed the years at the Santa Fe mainly for the many life-long friends he made there. Chuck liked to spend time at the family's Shaver Lake cabin, where friends and family would gather on the deck for card games that often went on until midnight. In his younger days, Chuck also enjoyed sailing on Huntington Lake where he provided - to those brave enough to climb aboard with him - fond memories of wild, high speed, down-wind runs. Chuck will be deeply missed by those who knew him best and loved him always. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close