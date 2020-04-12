Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Winton Baley, a descendant of one of Fresno County's pioneer families, passed away on April 2, 2020. Charles was born at home on July 5, 1922, one of two sons born to Thomas Marvin Baley and Myrtle Duckworth Baley in Kerman, California. He spent his early life in the Kerman area and attended Kerman elementary schools. His family lost their ranch during the Great Depression and had to move to Missouri were they farmed Myrtle's mother's farm in Benton County. In 1934 the family returned to California and settled on a ranch in the Sanger river bottom. Charles graduated from the Alameda Elementary school on Good Fellow Ave. The family moved to the Phillips Ranch, known today as River Center Ranch House, on Old Friant Road in 1940. Charles graduated from Clovis High School in June, 1941. After attending Fresno State College for one year, he heeded his country's call and joined the Navy in September 1942. He spent two years fighting in the Pacific theater aboard an Attack Transport Ship, the USS President Adams, and saw duty in the Solomons, the Bismarck Archipelago, the Marianas, the Philippines, and Iwo Jima. His ship earned a total of nine battle stars during the war. After leaving the Navy in 1945, Charles continued his education at Fresno State College (now University), earning a Bachelor's degree in Criminology in 1949 anda Master's degree in criminology in 1964. While attending Fresno State College he met his future wife, Mary Louise Kaufman. They were married on October 7, 1949. After graduation, he went to work for the Fresno County Sheriff's Office as a deputy sheriff. He served in most of the major departments in the office, including patrol, jail, transportation, mental health and civil. He was promoted to sergeant in 1953. He retired in 1982 after serving for 32 years. He enjoyed a long and active retirement and did lots of traveling. He was fascinated by western history as well as military and naval history and has authored and published two books. He was active in Westerners International and served as president of the Fresno Garden of the Sun Corral for many years. He was also a big fan and avid supporter of Fresno State Bulldogs football and held season tickets for decades. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary, his daughter Carol, son Charles Lawrence (Lori) and daughter Joyce (Joe) Verdian, four grandchildren and two great -grandchildren. A celebration to honor his long and productive life will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest in the Academy Pioneer Cemetery. Donations in his name may be sent to the Fresno Rescue Mission P.O. Box 1422 Fresno, Ca 93716 Charles Winton Baley, a descendant of one of Fresno County's pioneer families, passed away on April 2, 2020. 