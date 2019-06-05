Charles Ronald "Chuck" Yeats passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019. Chuck was born in Redlands, CA. in 1941 and moved to Fresno to attend Fresno State University, graduating in 1963 with a degree in Ag/Business. He was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity and maintained lifelong friends. Chuck spent his professional career in the Savings and Loan Industry. He was a Senior Vice President of Guarantee Savings, and was a branch manager in Sanger, CA. He also drove the Guarantee Mobile unit for many years throughout the Central San Joaquin Valley. In addition, he worked for GESCO as a Senior Vice President of Marketing. Chuck also enjoyed his association with Caltronics Business Systems until he retired to play golf, backgammon, and poker with his friends. Chuck is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Sandy (nee Pagliasotti) and his two beloved daughters, Stephanie Cymanski and son-in-law Eric; and Suzanne Porter and son-in-law David. He was the proud Papa of six wonderful grandchildren, Brenna, Ben, Brooke, Sydney, Kenrich, and baby Grant who resides in Heaven. Chuck is predeceased by his sister, Arlene. He is survived by his sister, Pat Paboojian, and her family from Fresno and Huntington Beach, CA; a large extended family from the states of Washington and Montana; and family in Burlingame and San Bernardino, CA. Chuck will be buried in a private family service under the direction of Whitehurst Funeral Home on Friday, June 7, at St. Peter's Cemetery. A celebration of his life will take place at an open house on Saturday, June 8, from 12 noon to 3:00pm at the home of David and Suzanne Porter. Because of Chuck's love of animals, remembrances may be made in his memory to "By His Grace Paw Prints," a dog and cat rescue organization that his loving daughters are involved in, through Venmo: @Stephanie-Cymanski. "May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind always be at your back. Until we meet again..." Love, Sandy
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 5, 2019