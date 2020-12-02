Charlotte Brown

November 15, 1943 - November 22, 2020

Riverdale, California - Charlotte "Bunny" Lee Brown died from lung cancer at Cottage Hospital on November 22nd, 2020 in Santa Barbara, California at the age of 77.

Bunny is survived by her sons Richard "Reb" Eugene Brown and Erick Charles Brown and his wife Lisa of Riverdale, Ca; her brother William Van Erickson and wife Vicki of Easton, Ca. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 47 years Richard Duane Brown, her mother Leanore Erickson-Haas, and her father William Charles Erickson.

Charlotte "Bunny" Lee Brown was born on November 15th, 1943 in Fresno, California to William Charles and Leanore Erickson. She grew up in Easton, Ca on her parents' dairy. She went to school at West Park, American Union, and graduated from Washington Union High School in 1961. She went to Fresno State University and graduated with a teaching degree in 1965. Bunny married the love of her life, Richard Duane Brown in 1965. After moving to Riverdale, Ca, she began teaching at Riverdale Primary School and taught 3rd grade for 9 consecutive years. She went on to become part owner and secretary for Brown's Feed & Seed, Inc. and Brown Ranch/Triple R&B Ranch.

Bunny was an accomplished teacher, secretary, ranch owner, farmer, and racehorse owner. She was a kind and generous individual who loved horse riding and was also passionate about sewing, quilting, managing her cattle ranch and her many cattle dogs.

On Bunny's second birthday she received a stuffed bunny rabbit. She wouldn't let it go and hopped around all day. From then on, her nickname "Bunny" stuck. She always had a passion for animals, mainly dogs and horses. She joined the elite Fresno based, horse riding group called the Satellites. It was a horseback drill team. From there she went on to become Fresno State Rodeo Queen and Clovis Rodeo Queen in 1963. Bunny loved all things horses, from show to ranching work to raising her racehorses and then watching them win. Some of her favorite and well recognized racehorses were "John's Policy" which retired 5th winningest Appaloosa racehorse in the U.S., and thoroughbreds "This Cats a Flying", "Be a Winner JJ", "Call Me Tough", "Lucky and Tough", and "The Wuggis" (named after one of Mom's favorite dog's "Sugar".......which she nicked named "Wuggas"). Bunny always gave back to the community with her time and her skill sets. She hosted "Western Day" at Kings Christian School and taught everything from horse riding to the proper way to brush a horse. She brought so much happiness to so many people. In her later years, she loved making quilts for people in the community. She found encouragement by winning "Best of Show" in sewing and quilting at the Big Fresno Fair several years in a row. Whenever one of her friends had a newborn, they received a baby quilt. She also loved making a quilt for anyone's birthday. She was an active and dedicated member of Grace Bible Church in Hanford, Ca. and loved meeting up with a local stitcher's group and planning new quilting tasks.

A graveside service (family only) is scheduled for December 4th, 2020 at 11am, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Laton, Ca. Pastor Bud Haskell will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Grace Bible Church, 707 W. Fargo Ave., Hanford, Ca. 93230.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store