Charlotte J. Gabrielson
1922 - 2020
Charlotte J. Gabrielson
March 2, 1922 - October 27, 2020
Clovis, California - Our Mother, Charlotte J. (Brown) Gabrielson went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at the age of 98 years. She was born in Paullina, IA on Mar. 2, 1922. She attended Moody Bible Institute and Trinity Free Church College in Chicago, IL. She served with John, her husband of 75 years, as the Pastor's wife in nine different churches in the Midwest. Mom loved to cook and bake and entertain for any and all. She was famous for her donuts and cinnamon rolls. She would say her favorite thing was being a "Party Planner".
She was preceded in death by her dear husband of 75 years, John, her son David, her parents, two sisters, and a brother. She leaves behind her brother Alex Brown and his wife Lois of Sioux Fall, SD and a sister-in-law, Mary Boise of Walkerton, IN. In addition she leaves 5 children, 10 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Her children, Paul Gabrielson and wife Mary of Fresno, CA; Donna Youngquist and her husband Rodney of Lincoln, NE; Dan Gabrielson and his wife Jessica of Fresno, CA; David Gabrielson (who died in 1969); Karen Hadley and her husband Frank of Loomis, NE; and Chris Pettibon of Fresno, CA.
There will be a celebration of her life at Clovis EV Free Church on Nov. 10 at 10:00 AM. The church is at 2377 N. Armstrong Ave., Clovis, CA 93611
Remembrances may be made to Clovis EV Free Church, address above, or Sequoia Community Church at 6061 E. Kings Canyon Rd.#108, Fresno, CA 93727.


Published in & from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Clovis EV Free Church
Funeral services provided by
Boice Funeral Home
308 Pollasky Ave
Clovis, CA 93612
5592994372
November 4, 2020
Life brings tears, smiles, and memories. The tears dry, the smiles fade, but the memories live on forever. With heartfelt sympathy to the Gabrielson Family, hope you find comfort during this time. 2 Thessalonians 2:16, 17
Crystal
