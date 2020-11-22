1/
Cherry Henmi
1931 - 2020
Cherry Henmi
September 7, 1931 - November 15, 2020
Chino Hills, California - Cherry Henmi passed away peacefully at her home on November 15, 2020 at the age of 89. Wife of the late Edward Henmi, Cherry is survived by her children Susan (David), Linda, Steve (Bridget), Dan (Judy), her grandchildren Stephen (Claire), Meghan, Kelsey (Adam), Brandon, Cody, Amber, and great-grandchildren Makaio and Koa.
For information on Cherry Henmi's Online Memorial Service, please see the following web address for details: https://www.cherryhenmi.com.


Published in Fresno Bee from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2020.
