Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Community United Church of Christ 5550 N. Fresno St

Cheryl Ann Bartley was the youngest of four children born to Llewellyn and Nellie Evans on April 12, 1945 in Langdon, North Dakota. In 1962, she and her family moved to California. She attended high school in Chowchilla and graduated in 1963. She began college courses when she met Ken Bartley. They were married and had three children. Cheryl joined Ken in running their farm for several years. Later she worked for Valley Alarm. Life was not easy for Cheryl, but she was a woman of strong faith and determination and in 1991 she graduated from Fresno State with a Bachelor's Degree in Liberal Studies. Cheryl truly enjoyed helping those in need and that lead her to become a Special Education teacher at McLane High School for twenty years before retiring. She loved her students and they loved her, many referred to her as Grandma. She also went to great lengths to show abundant love and support for her friends and family. Cheryl is survived by her sister, Nyla Zender, her three children, David, Noel and Michelle, six grandchildren, Andrea, Alicia, Sarah, Elijah, Sophia, Noah and one great grand daughter, Juliette. A Memorial Service for Cheryl will be held on July 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., 93710. Remembrances may be sent to Community United Church of Christ or a . Published in the Fresno Bee on June 23, 2019

