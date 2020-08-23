Cheryl Smythe was born on August 20, 1953 and passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She lived in Sanger, CA, and was originally from the Bay Area. Cheryl was a devoted special educator for 35 years. She loved teaching and the majority of her career was dedicated to the students of the Fresno County Adult Transition Program. After retiring from the Fresno County Office of Education, Cheryl worked for National University, supervising future Special Education Teachers. She was a docent at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo and a judge for the annual Statewide Future Cities competition. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Parks and Uldine Essex; and brother, Daniel Parks Jr. She was loved dearly, and will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by her sister, Lynda McGhie; stepson, Duane Smythe; nephews, Kraig and Kevin McGhie; and her extended family and many friends. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555