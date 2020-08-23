1/1
CHERYL LYNN SMYTHE
1953 - 2020
Cheryl Smythe was born on August 20, 1953 and passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She lived in Sanger, CA, and was originally from the Bay Area. Cheryl was a devoted special educator for 35 years. She loved teaching and the majority of her career was dedicated to the students of the Fresno County Adult Transition Program. After retiring from the Fresno County Office of Education, Cheryl worked for National University, supervising future Special Education Teachers. She was a docent at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo and a judge for the annual Statewide Future Cities competition. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Parks and Uldine Essex; and brother, Daniel Parks Jr. She was loved dearly, and will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by her sister, Lynda McGhie; stepson, Duane Smythe; nephews, Kraig and Kevin McGhie; and her extended family and many friends. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555


Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WALLIN FUNERAL HOMES
1524 9TH ST
Sanger, CA 93657-3125
(559) 875-6555
August 19, 2020
Cheryl will be so missed by us. Mike worked with Cheryl and I was her mahjong friend. We are just so sad that she's not here with us. Her creativity and love for life was amazing.
Mike & Jo Orlando
Friend
August 13, 2020
Dear Cheryl,
May you Rest In Peace. You always made me laugh when we both worked as bus drivers. I made it just like you-this is my 23rd year as a teacher. I always think of you while I’m driving on the freeway near your old place.
Nancy
Nancy Patrick
Friend
