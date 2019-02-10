Chris Flanagan

Gene Flanagan served in the US Navy, and worked at Vendo Co. 30+yrs. He loved the outdoors. He was a devoted husband and a loving father and grandfather. Gene is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jewell Delois Flanagan, 7 children and their spouses, Genne Barrett, Gail & Jim Perez, Pat Flanagan, Pam & Glen Cornell, Lori Edwards, Sharon & Tom Nelson, Chris & Joy Flanagan, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren & great-great grandchildren. There will be a private Celebration of Life, at a later date.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 10, 2019
