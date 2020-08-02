CHRIS MILTON

Chris left us on July 16, 2020, after enduring many years of health challenges. Born April 4, 1953, to Betty and George Milton. He was raised in Fresno and was a 1972 graduate of Bullard High School. Also in 1972 he married Mary Phillips, his high school sweetheart, after which he joined the U.S. Air Force where during 8 years of proud service he was station in Sacramento, Guam, Alaska and Plattsburg, NY. He loved hunting and fishing, working on old cars, and visiting with long-time friends. His biggest loves were all 5 grandsons. He had the best smile, a great wit and will be loved and missed forever. Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Sister Lynn Lowery and Brother David Milton. He is survived by Mary Milton, his wife of 48 years, Daughters Tina Belo and husband Jeffrey, Kelly Elbert and husband Kevin. Grandsons Trevor, Christian and Bryson Elbert and Demetri and Dominic Belo. Brothers George Milton and wife Amanda and Rick Milton and wife Diane. Sisters Mary Lambert and husband Charles, Judy Brown and husband Jerry, Jeanette Hopper and husband Gary and Brother-in-law Pat Phillips and wife Nida, in addition to many nieces, nephews and other beloved family and friends. Graveside services to be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Masks and social distancing are required. Donations may be made to American Kidney Fund, Paralyzed Veterans of America
or donors favorite charity. Arrangements being handled by Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel, 559-268-9292