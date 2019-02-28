Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chris Rosendahl. View Sign

Chris Rosendahl, age 56, was born on October 8, 1962, in Fresno. He passed away February 24, 2019, after a long illness. He was the beloved son of Ms. Leona Rosendahl and Donald A. Rosendahl, brother of the late Brian D. Rosendahl, father to Klint Rosendahl and Sam Rosendahl, and grandfather to Harper Kay Rosendahl. He was a farmer. Graveside services will be held at the Washington Colony Cemetery, 7318 S. Elm Ave, Fresno, CA on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Visitation is at the Creighton Memorial Chapel, 1588 Lincoln St., Kingsburg, CA, on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM