Christine Rose Antranikian, age 52, passed away peacefully in Fresno while surrounded by her family on March 10, 2019. Christine was born in Los Angeles on April 20, 1966, to parents Stanley and Irene Antranikian. She grew up in Fresno, graduating from Roosevelt HS, and earning an AA in Liberal Arts, an AS in Child Development, and an AS in Health Info Technology from Fresno CC. Her true passion was caring for and educating children: in addition to her work in daycare and most recent work as a paraprofessional at Rowell Elementary, she loved spending time with her nephew and niece. She was also active in the church, volunteering for countless years as a Sunday School teacher at St. Paul Armenian Church, regularly attending services and events there, and serving as a member of the Western Diocese Christian Education Council. She was a wonderfully kind, generous, and compassionate person, and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Christine is survived by her parents Stan and Irene, brother Mark, sister Gail and brother-in-law Carlos Breton and their children William and Kathryn, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 15, at noon at St. Paul Armenian Church, 3767 N. First St., Fresno, with graveside services to follow at Masis Ararat Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul or to the donor's favorite charity. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 15, 2019

