Christine Marie Watts-Johnson

October 27, 2020

Fresno, California - Christine Marie Watts-Johnson was born in Berkeley, California to parents, George and Lois Watts. Christine grew up in the East Bay area of San Francisco and graduated in 1966 from Harry Ells High School in Richmond, California. Christine continued her education with BA in Business Administration at San Francisco State, and a Master of Arts degree in Behavioral Organizational Science from California School of Professional Psychology, Fresno. Christine previously worked for the Human Resources division of Global Employment in Oakland, California, and in Guam. Following that assignment, she moved to Fresno in 1973. In 1979, Christine began 37 years of employment with the Madera Community Hospital as secretary to the CEO and as well as human resources. As the hospital staff grew, she became the Vice-President and Human Resource Director.

Christine loved travel and visited England, Paris, Greece, cruises to Mexico and numerous other locals of the United States with a keen interest in their history and culture. One of her more memorable vacations was in 1980 when she took her mother to the Denali National Park in Alaska. In 2005, Christine married a retired police officer, Douglas Johnson, of the Madera Police Department. They purchased a new home where Christine took pride in making it special with furnishings and turning the large backyard into a park to proudly hosted many events and parties in their home. Christine had an ongoing diverse interest in sewing, gardening, puzzles, and local charities. Bringing joy to their home they adopted many rescue dogs including Cedric and Candy who remained by her side. Christine was a member and past president of the American Association of University Women, a staunch supporter of the Marjaree Mason Guild, and numerous disadvantaged children through World Vision. In addition, it was quick to assist individuals, and couples, struggling with difficult circumstances.

Christine is survived by spouse, Douglas Johnson, daughter, Andrea Gustafson and her husband Christopher and two grandchildren Emily and Ivan two sisters Elizabeth Watts of Fresno, and Georgeann Graves and her husband Gregory Bruce Graves of Fresno, nephew Adam Graves of Las Vegas, Nevada and his spouse Akiko and daughter, Aria; several cousins in bay area and Minnesota. Christine is predeceased by parents George and Lois Watts and her paternal aunt, Phillis Watkins.

Service, with COVID-19 protection measures in place, will be held at Lifebridge Community Church's Buena Vista Event Center (North Campus), 14860 Highway 41, Madera, CA 93636 (Southwest corner of Ave. 13 and Hwy 41) on Nov. 14 at 11:00 a.m. Donations may be made to the Marjaree Mason Guild and World Vision.





