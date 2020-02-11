Christopher Hoffman

Obituary
Christopher Lee Hoffman, age 49, passed away suddenly on February 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Gail and 4 children: David Rose (Bre), Ethan, Jacob and Amanda Hoffman. He was a loving grandpa to Ryanne and Leah Rose, son to Luther and Beverly and brother to Allison Haynes (Steve). He was a special Uncle to many nieces and nephews, brother-in-law and friend to all. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Reedley First Southern Baptist Church, at 10:00 AM.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 11, 2020
