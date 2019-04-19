Christopher Kelley Freeman, age 61, passed on April 9, 2019. He was born September 14, 1957, lived in San Diego, CA was employed as Drug and Rehab Counselor for 20 years. He also attend UCLA. Hobby is Grand Knights of St. Peter Claver. He was in Marine Corps for 4 years. Survivors Eula Kelley (MO), brother Cal, Mark, Joey Kelley, Kevin & Chan Scott, sister Kim Kelley. Service is St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on April 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. Rememberance is Catholic Charities. Chris, we love you and miss you terribly.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 19, 2019