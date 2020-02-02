Christopher Milton "Chris" Minard of Sequim, Washington, passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home surrounded by friends and family on January 14, 2020. He was 89. A Committal Service with full Military honors will take place at San Joaquin National Cemetery in Gustine, California at a later date. Chris was born January 4, 1931 in Worcester, Massachusetts to Roger and one Ruth (Brown) Minard. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. His career was in service of people with physical disabilities and especially accessibility rights. He was a member of an international design team that created the now ubiquitous blue and white handicapped accessible logo. Chris was an avid solo sailor, outdoorsman, master carpenter, inventor, gifted watercolor artist and encouraging friend. After many residences, he found his happy and longtime home in Sequim and built his house among the cedars he cherished. Chris is survived by his daughter Carmen Moseley of Brentwood, Tennessee; his sister, Barbara Wright and several grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Mello) Minard; their two sons, Dana and David Minard; and three brothers, Jonathan, Roger and David Minard. He also leaves behind many friends with special love and gratitude for the affections of Ceil, Gene, Jenni, Curt, Jaime, Amie, Fred and Christina. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude and respect to caregivers, Chris, Alana, Bridgette and Beth. Memorial remembrances may be made to the Chris and Barbara Minard Memorial Art Scholarship at Western State Colorado University in Gunnison, CO Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the family. Visit our online register book to send condolences and share treasured memories at sequimvalleychapel.com.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 2, 2020