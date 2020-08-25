1/1
Christopher Suglian
Christopher, age 56, passed away on Tuesday, August 11th. After battling a series of health complications, he died peacefully. He was born on March 18th, 1964 in San Jose, California. He was a wonderful teacher. In 2007, he married his soul mate, Kathy Suglian. Christopher is survived by his wife and two daughters, Krystin and Aryn Carpenter. He is proceeded in death by his mother and her huband, Mary and Jack Carrington. He leaves behind his father and his wife, John and Nancy Suglian. He is also survived by six brothers and sisters: Mary, Jeff, Becki, and Craig Suglian, Lisa Owen, and Denise Sutton. Memorial services will be limited to the immediate family only. For more information on donations, please contact Lisa Owen (559) 313-3714 or Aryn Carpenter (559) 448-6116.

Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Not sure what to say?

1 entry
August 24, 2020
Kathy, Geri and and I send our condolences. May you find peace and know we are thinking about you.
John Pruett
Family
