Charles "Chuck" Creighton passed away on January 12, 2019. He was 84 years old. He was preceded in death by his wife Hazel. Chuck is survived by his son, Kevin (Loretta), daughter, Paula Simpson (David), grandchildren, Melissa Erchick, Mallory Simpson, Meredith Simpson, Andrew Creighton and great -grandchild Henry Mueller. A celebration of Chuck's life will be held on March 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Unitarian-Universalist Church of Fresno 2672 E Alluvial Ave, Fresno, CA 93720. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Unitarian-Universalist Church of Fresno or ValleyPBS, 1544 Van Ness Avenue, Fresno, CA 93721.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 17, 2019