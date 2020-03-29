Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chuck Robb. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Chuck was born in Toronto, Canada on July 24, 1938 and came to the U.S in 1958. He passed away on March 13, 2020. Chuck was a pilot with over 20,500 hours of flight time and was also a flight instructor. In 2014 he received the Wright Brothers Award for over 50 consecutive years of safe flying. He was a member of Corvettes of Fresno and Central Valley Aviation Assn. His career included working as Chief Pilot for Westair, Inc. and Director of Safety for Rogers Helicopters. Chuck is survived by his wife Jessie, daughters Jeanette Prewitt, Carol Baptista and Joanne Kirk and her husband Terry. He is also survived by son Scott Robb and his wife Lori, stepdaughters Rebecca CaPece and Melissa Fairless and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

