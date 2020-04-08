Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel 202 North Teilman Fresno , CA 937061310 (559)-268-9292 Send Flowers Obituary

Cindy Gibson passed away on April 5, 2020 at the age of 70. She was born on June 23, 1949, and was a life long Fresno resident. She married Ernie Gibson in June, 1969. Her life was centered around her friends and family and enjoyed her out of town shopping trips. Cindy cared for her parents after Ernie's passing in 1987. Cindy was preceded in death by her husband Ernie, her parents Kenneth and Dolores Peelman, and brother Jimmy Peelman. She will be missed by brothers John Peelman and Kenneth Peelman Jr. and his wife Ginger, nephews Kenneth Vern Peelman and his wife Lauren and John Ross Peelman, niece Kristen Nichols and her husband Aaron, great-nephews Holden Peelman and Reid Nichols, and great-niece Rosie Peelman. Private family burial will be held at Fresno Memorial Gardens and a Celebration of Cindy's Life will be scheduled at a time when it is safe for us to gather and share. Please visit stephensandbean.com for updates. Cindy loved her pets, and to honor her, remembrances may be made to Central CA SPCA, 103 S. Hughes Ave., Fresno, CA 93706. Our special thanks to Cindy's caregivers for giving their loving care to our sister. Cindy Gibson passed away on April 5, 2020 at the age of 70. She was born on June 23, 1949, and was a life long Fresno resident. She married Ernie Gibson in June, 1969. Her life was centered around her friends and family and enjoyed her out of town shopping trips. Cindy cared for her parents after Ernie's passing in 1987. Cindy was preceded in death by her husband Ernie, her parents Kenneth and Dolores Peelman, and brother Jimmy Peelman. She will be missed by brothers John Peelman and Kenneth Peelman Jr. and his wife Ginger, nephews Kenneth Vern Peelman and his wife Lauren and John Ross Peelman, niece Kristen Nichols and her husband Aaron, great-nephews Holden Peelman and Reid Nichols, and great-niece Rosie Peelman. Private family burial will be held at Fresno Memorial Gardens and a Celebration of Cindy's Life will be scheduled at a time when it is safe for us to gather and share. Please visit stephensandbean.com for updates. Cindy loved her pets, and to honor her, remembrances may be made to Central CA SPCA, Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close