Clair Loyd "Jim" Christiansen

August 10, 1937 - October 10, 2020

Sanger, California - Born on Aug.10, 1937 in Tooele, Utah to Loyd LaVerl Christiansen and Mary Clara Ostler. Jim returned home peacefully on Oct. 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and family members. His early years were spent in Ibapah, Utah working alongside his father on their ranch. Jim graduated from Tooele High School and earned a scholarship to Utah State University. Later he attended LDS Business College. Jim married his high school sweetheart, Adair Hardy, on September 14, 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised five children. He attended the Academy of Stenographic in San Francisco and worked for 52 years as a successful court reporter in his self-established firm, Christiansen, Howell & Associates in Fresno.

Jim loved being outside raising cattle, horses and other farm animals that Adair would always bring home. He loved being on his tractor, irrigating his pasture, and living the cowboy life. Jim was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He presided as Bishop of the Sanger Ward. He was generous with his time and loved serving others. He will be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Adair; his 5 children, Marilyn (Mike) Dockstader; Loyd (Jeaneen); Jimmy; Michael (Allison); Jeff (Julie); 31 grandchildren; 49 great grandchildren; sister, Loya Przybyla and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Rulon, June, Earl and Bonney; granddaughter, April Dawn Dockstader and great granddaughter, Kynzlie Dawn Kilner. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00am at Hyde Park behind The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6641 East Butler Ave., Fresno. Graveside service and interment will be at Tooele City Cemetery, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00am. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no public viewing. Social distancing will be observed. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Farewell Funeral Service.





