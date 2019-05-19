It is with deep sadness that the family of Claire Margaret Budai announce her passing on May 5, 2019, in Fresno, CA at the age of 90. Born Claire Margaret Lang in Cincinnati, OH, she was the second of four children of Nora and Irvin Lang. Claire married Andrew Budai in 1948. They began their life together in Cincinnati, OH followed by Lee, MA, Germantown, IL, Fresno, CA, Overland Park, KS, and finally returned to live in Fresno, where Claire worked for the Vendo Company until her retirement. She was an avid life-long bridge player, an active participant in the St. Anthony of Padua community, and she enjoyed traveling. Claire was the mother of seven children and is survived by six of them: Joyce, Andrew, Michael, Christine, Jerome, and Janice, and by seven grandchildren. Claire is also survived by her sisters: Virginia Hunter and Evelyn Broerman. Claire was predeceased by her husband, Andrew Budai and her 3rd child, Ann Therese Budai. There will be a visitation on May 24, 2019, 9:30-10:30 am, followed by a short rosary and mass at 11:00 am, St. Anthony of Padua Church, 5570 N. Maroa Ave, Fresno. Internment to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, 264 N. Blythe Ave, Fresno. A luncheon will follow at Pardini's, 2257 West Shaw Ave., Fresno
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 19, 2019