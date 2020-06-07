Clara Armieneh Bedrosian was born on September 27, 1932. She went to be with our Lord on June 3, 2020. She was the oldest child of Mourad and Elizabeth Bedrosian. Her younger brothers were Ernest, Krikor and Kenneth Bedrosian. She is survived by the families of her three younger brothers: Carlotta Bedrosian, Bryan and Rosie Bedrosian, Tammy and John Shegerian; Katherine Bedrosian, Linda and Dr. John Abdulian, Michael and Stephanie Bedrosian, Jane and Scott Asmar; Kenneth and Jane Bedrosian, Paul and Terri Bedrosian, Ara Bedrosian, Kimberly Bedrosian. She greatly enjoyed and was proud of all the grand children of her three brothers which included Armen Bedrosian, Lillian Bedrosian, Vivian Bedrosian, Cortney Mortanian, Collette Mortanian, Tyler Shegerian, Alexander Asmar, Alexa Asmar, Daniel Abdulian, Alexis Abdulian, Ryan Bedrosian, Michael Peter Bedrosian, Matthew Bedrosian. Isabella Bedrosian, Ara Ernest Bedrosian, and Kenneth Krikor Bedrosian. Her childhood started in Parlier during the difficult Great Depression years. Many times she reflected upon the 1930's that this was a difficult time period and their survival was a result of the tenacity of her parents and her grandfather Krikor Yeghoyan. Her memory of her Parlier days included walking each day with her younger brothers Ernest and Krikor to the one room Fortuna elementary school and attending each Sunday the Olivet Armenian Congregational Church to be with the many Armenian families that lived in Parlier during her early childhood. Her family moved to Fowler in 1942. In Fowler her life became centered around Fowler schools and the Fowler Baptist Church. She graduated from Fowler High School in 1951 and then achieved her teaching credential from Fresno State. Her first teaching position was in Fowler at James Marshall Elementary. Always willing to pursue an adventure, she moved to the San Francisco area teaching school for many years as a part of the Daly City School District. In San Francisco she attended the St. Johns Armenian Apostolic Church where she was introduced to Lee Paul Bousian. Lee had a Fowler connection having spent his early childhood years in the Fowler area. After a courtship lasting one year, they were married in 1966 and resided in the beautiful East Bay area known as Orinda. Clara was proud of Lee's gifted artistic accomplishments as well as the fact that for many years he was a key member of the cartography team at Rand McNalley's San Francisco office. Clara and Lee moved back to Fowler in 1980. She continued her teaching career in Fowler until her retirement in 2002 bringing to close a 44 year career in education. Being back home, she took an active role caring for our mother Elizabeth Bedrosian. She greatly enjoyed being a part of the Fowler St. Gregory Church and the various support actives at the California Armenian Home. During her life she was a strong supporter of the arts as well as programs related to the education of Armenian young people such as the Armenian Studies program at Fresno State University and more recently with her generous gift to the Armenian Missionary Association of America. Her community service activities included Daughters of Vartan, Ani Guild and the Fowler Improvement Association (FIA). To her many nieces and nephews, she was always known with the greatest of affection as "Auntie Clara". The essence of our sister's life can be said in one word, love. As the oldest, she observed our birth, our childhood, our maturity into adults, our accomplishments and our sad times. Her observation about this life was that there was no greater treasure here on earth than being a part of a loving and caring family. We would like to thank her long term care givers Karine Hovhannisyan and Nina Tamamian as well as the nurses and doctors at the St. Agnes Hospital and at Heritage Crossing Care. Most importantly our entire family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Armen Bedrosian for his daily care and concern while she was at St. Agnes. Due to Coved-19, there will only be a private family service. Remembrances may be made to the Fowler Improvement Association (FIA), Fowler St. Gregory Church and the First Armenian Presbyterian Church.

