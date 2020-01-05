Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Duerksen. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Bethany Church 9161 N. Maple Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

It is with both great sorrow and joy that we announce the death of Clara Duerksen. Although we will miss her every day, we are joyful that she is in the arms of Jesus experiencing the peace and joy that she was praying for. She passed early in the morning on December 14, 2019 at the age of 93. Clara was born February 9, 1926 to John C. and Pauline Friesen in Hillsboro, KS. Clara married George L. Duerksen on August 28, 1943. They were blessed with son Bud, and daughters Deanna, Karen, and Lori. Clara is predeceased by her husband George, her daughter Deanna, and her granddaughter Lori. She is survived by her son Bud, and daughters Karen and Lori, as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial celebration will be held at the Bethany Church in Fresno on January 25, 2020 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to the Bethany Church, 9161 N. Maple, Fresno, CA 93720. Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 5, 2020

