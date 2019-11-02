Our loving mother went home to be with the Lord October 24 th, 2019. Clara was born August 27 th, 1922 in Turkey Creek, Oklahoma. "Her children arise and call her blessed." Clara blessed many with her prayers, love, and joy and she will forever be in our hearts. She leaves to cherish her memory sons and daughters: Michel, Barney Jr., Bret, Jimmy, Lynette, Yvonne, and Terri. Wake 4-7pm November 3 rd and funeral services at 1pm November 4 th, 2019. Both services will be held at Cooley's Funeral Chapel.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 2, 2019