Clara M. Bell (1922 - 2019)
Service Information
Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service - Fresno Main Office
1830 S. FRUIT AVE.
Fresno, CA
93706
(559)-268-8048
Wake
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service - Fresno Main Office
1830 S. FRUIT AVE.
Fresno, CA 93706
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service - Fresno Main Office
1830 S. FRUIT AVE.
Fresno, CA 93706
View Map
Obituary
Our loving mother went home to be with the Lord October 24 th, 2019. Clara was born August 27 th, 1922 in Turkey Creek, Oklahoma. "Her children arise and call her blessed." Clara blessed many with her prayers, love, and joy and she will forever be in our hearts. She leaves to cherish her memory sons and daughters: Michel, Barney Jr., Bret, Jimmy, Lynette, Yvonne, and Terri. Wake 4-7pm November 3 rd and funeral services at 1pm November 4 th, 2019. Both services will be held at Cooley's Funeral Chapel.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 2, 2019
