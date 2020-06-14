Clara was born in Fresno, California on March 30, 1922 and went to meet her Lord on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the age of 98. Born to Francesco "Frank" and Mary Carrea, Clara enjoyed growing up with her sister on the family farm in Clovis. Graduating from Clovis High School in 1941, Clara went on to work in the clerical field for a variety of companies. During WWII, she worked at The White House in Washington D.C. and after the war for Federal- Mogul. Marrying Leo Stiers on Dec. 21, 1946, they enjoyed a long-lasting marriage of 66 years. Blessed with two wonderful children, daughter Terri Stephenson and son, Brad Stiers, Leo and Clara were devoted parents who served as wonderful role models. As grandparents, they were dedicated, supportive and enthusiastic about all their grandchildren's activities and achievements. Clara's sweet and gentle nature made for a nurturing mother, wife and friend. As an act of love, Clara always had an ample and tasty supply of cookies in her kitchen for her husband, kids, grandkids, and guests. Known for her cooking and, especially baking skills, all who loved her were grateful recipients of her lasagna, gnocchi, and pies. In addition to her parents, Clara is preceded in death by her husband Leo Stiers and sister Ann Parker. Survived by her daughter Terri Stephenson and her husband Kyle, son Brad Stiers and wife Darlene, and four grandchildren, Tyler Stephenson, and Corinne Holland and husband Justin, and Hail Stiers and Trustin Stiers, great grandsons Nolan and Mack Holland, Clara will always be remembered by her family for her tenderness and warmth. We would like to express our appreciation for the attentive care given to Clara by Lynn and Michele of The Fresno Guest Homes. Visitation will be held at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A private burial will be held at Mt. View Cemetery. A memorial celebration of Clara's life will be held in the future. Remembrances may be made to "Central Valley Community Foundation" marked specifically "For the Parkinson's Support Fund", 5260 N. Palm Ave., Suite 122, Fresno, CA 93704 or at www.centralvalleycf.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store