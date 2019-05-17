Clarabelle Schutz (1930 - 2019)
Obituary
"TO HAVE KNOWN HER IS TO HAVE LOVED HER" Born, raised, and lived her entire life in Fresno County. Married Robert J. Schutz in 1950 and were together until his death in 1991. Survived by her daughters; Linda Matsumoto and husband Doug; Jennifer Bollum and husband Tom; and son, Monte Schutz and wife Kim; 7 grandchildren, Kristen Elardo, Christopher Ventura, Shaun Matsumoto, Brian Bollum, Bradley Matsumoto, Justin Schutz, and Robby Schutz; 10 great-grandchildren and 2 sisters Eva Poytress and Helen Mayes. Service to be held at Easton Presbyterian Church at 10:30 am on May 18th, with a luncheon to follow. Full obituary available online (Palm LaPaz Funeral Home). Remembrances may be made to Easton Presbyterian Church or to .
Published in the Fresno Bee from May 17 to May 18, 2019
