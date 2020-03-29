Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarice A. (Lollie) Horstmann. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clarice A. Horstmann (Lollie) completed her life's journey on March 16, 2020. Lollie was born in Dinuba, CA to Mildred and Clarence Zwetzig. They both preceded her in death. Lollie moved to Fresno in her early childhood and resided here her entire life. She graduated from Fresno High School in 1952. Lollie completed her education at Fresno State University with a degree in education where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. At Fresno State she met the love of her life John E Horstmann. Lollie and John were married 62 years and together they were granted the opportunity to travel the world and create memories that will last forever. Lollie began her career as a teacher. She loved singing, playing the piano and ukulele, perfect skills for a kindergarten teacher. She stopped teaching when she had her first child, John, and then Kathy. Lollie played a vital part in her husband's career as a New York Life agent and, later in establishing Horstmann Financial and Insurance Services. She served as a corporate officer and managed the company's staff and finances. During that time she held her insurance and real estate licenses. Lollie was active in the community, she was a member of Junior League of Fresno, Holiday Boutique, Henry Madden Library Advisory Board and many more. Her involvement with her friends was non-stop. She had her bridge group, lunch bunch, investment group, tennis group, birthday group, cooking group and then the "just because" groups. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Lollie is survived by her husband, John E Horstmann; son, John H. Horstmann; daughter, Kathy Horstmann Huebert and son-in-law Robert Huebert; her three grandchildren, Sam Huebert and his wife Amanda, Jack Horstmann, Kristen Horstmann; and daughter-in-law, Diane Foster. As a family we would like to thank everyone at the Nazareth House for all the loving care they gave to Lollie and to us. We will forever be grateful. A private family internment was held and a memorial service is planned for a future date. Memorial contributions may be made in Lollie's name to: Nazareth House of Fresno, 2121 N. Fresno St., Fresno, CA 93730; Fresno State Alumni Association - Victor E Bulldog Fund, 2625 E. Matoian Way SH 124, Fresno, CA 93740-8000; or your favorite Hospital Foundation- Valley Children's Health Care, Saint Agnes Medical Center, or Community Medical Center. "In his heart a man plans his course, but the Lord determines his steps" Proverbs 16:9 Clarice A. Horstmann (Lollie) completed her life's journey on March 16, 2020. Lollie was born in Dinuba, CA to Mildred and Clarence Zwetzig. They both preceded her in death. Lollie moved to Fresno in her early childhood and resided here her entire life. She graduated from Fresno High School in 1952. Lollie completed her education at Fresno State University with a degree in education where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. At Fresno State she met the love of her life John E Horstmann. Lollie and John were married 62 years and together they were granted the opportunity to travel the world and create memories that will last forever. Lollie began her career as a teacher. She loved singing, playing the piano and ukulele, perfect skills for a kindergarten teacher. She stopped teaching when she had her first child, John, and then Kathy. Lollie played a vital part in her husband's career as a New York Life agent and, later in establishing Horstmann Financial and Insurance Services. She served as a corporate officer and managed the company's staff and finances. During that time she held her insurance and real estate licenses. Lollie was active in the community, she was a member of Junior League of Fresno, Holiday Boutique, Henry Madden Library Advisory Board and many more. Her involvement with her friends was non-stop. She had her bridge group, lunch bunch, investment group, tennis group, birthday group, cooking group and then the "just because" groups. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Lollie is survived by her husband, John E Horstmann; son, John H. Horstmann; daughter, Kathy Horstmann Huebert and son-in-law Robert Huebert; her three grandchildren, Sam Huebert and his wife Amanda, Jack Horstmann, Kristen Horstmann; and daughter-in-law, Diane Foster. As a family we would like to thank everyone at the Nazareth House for all the loving care they gave to Lollie and to us. We will forever be grateful. A private family internment was held and a memorial service is planned for a future date. Memorial contributions may be made in Lollie's name to: Nazareth House of Fresno, 2121 N. Fresno St., Fresno, CA 93730; Fresno State Alumni Association - Victor E Bulldog Fund, 2625 E. Matoian Way SH 124, Fresno, CA 93740-8000; or your favorite Hospital Foundation- Valley Children's Health Care, Saint Agnes Medical Center, or Community Medical Center. "In his heart a man plans his course, but the Lord determines his steps" Proverbs 16:9 Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close