Claude W. Rowe went home to be with the Lord on April 3, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born on June 16, 1939 in Fresno. He was a third generation Fresnan. Claude graduated from Fresno High, USC and UOP Dental School. He served as a dentist in the US Navy & practiced in Fresno for 42 years. He was a member of People's Church, serving on the Church Council & Evangelism Explosion. Claude is survived by his wife Jill of 56 years; sons Bret and JD; daughter in law Linda; and granddaughters Claudia and Julia. A private service was held with only immediate family due to the Covid19 crisis. Remembrances may be made to People's Church/Believe Program.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 26, 2020