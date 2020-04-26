Claude Rowe (1939 - 2020)
Obituary
Claude W. Rowe went home to be with the Lord on April 3, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born on June 16, 1939 in Fresno. He was a third generation Fresnan. Claude graduated from Fresno High, USC and UOP Dental School. He served as a dentist in the US Navy & practiced in Fresno for 42 years. He was a member of People's Church, serving on the Church Council & Evangelism Explosion. Claude is survived by his wife Jill of 56 years; sons Bret and JD; daughter in law Linda; and granddaughters Claudia and Julia. A private service was held with only immediate family due to the Covid19 crisis. Remembrances may be made to People's Church/Believe Program.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 26, 2020
