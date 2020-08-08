1/1
Claude "Jerry" Stephenson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
My stay here on earth has ended. It began July 1, 1929 in Meridian Mississippi and ended June 26, 2020 in Fremont California. My stay here was filled with many many blessings and the greatest of these was the 46 years I had with my wife Delores before she passed away in May 1995. During these years we raised our 3 children, Mike, Debbie and Dale. They went on to marry and blessed us with grandchildren, Brad, Darrin, Jessica, Kiley, Becky and Cory. After the loss of my wife my life sunk to a very low level. I was beginning to lose my will to live. This is when God sent an angel into my life and led me to volunteering work. First with children as a reading tutor. This gave me a will to live. A reason for getting out of bed each day but I still felt something missing in my life. In November 1999, I drove my first cancer patient for the American Cancer Society with their Angel on Wheels program. I knew after my first trip that this satisfied what was missing in my life. It has been so rewarding to me to know that I have been a part of helping so many wonderful and courageous people fighting their battle with cancer. It is my request that there will be no services. Anyone wishing to remember me, may do so by reaching out to help strangers who are in need. "You have not lived until you have done something for someone who can never repay you". Now to my family, relatives, friends and all the many wonderful people who came into my life while doing volunteer work, I know God loves all of you and so do I.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved