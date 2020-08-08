My stay here on earth has ended. It began July 1, 1929 in Meridian Mississippi and ended June 26, 2020 in Fremont California. My stay here was filled with many many blessings and the greatest of these was the 46 years I had with my wife Delores before she passed away in May 1995. During these years we raised our 3 children, Mike, Debbie and Dale. They went on to marry and blessed us with grandchildren, Brad, Darrin, Jessica, Kiley, Becky and Cory. After the loss of my wife my life sunk to a very low level. I was beginning to lose my will to live. This is when God sent an angel into my life and led me to volunteering work. First with children as a reading tutor. This gave me a will to live. A reason for getting out of bed each day but I still felt something missing in my life. In November 1999, I drove my first cancer patient for the American Cancer Society
with their Angel on Wheels program. I knew after my first trip that this satisfied what was missing in my life. It has been so rewarding to me to know that I have been a part of helping so many wonderful and courageous people fighting their battle with cancer. It is my request that there will be no services. Anyone wishing to remember me, may do so by reaching out to help strangers who are in need. "You have not lived until you have done something for someone who can never repay you". Now to my family, relatives, friends and all the many wonderful people who came into my life while doing volunteer work, I know God loves all of you and so do I.