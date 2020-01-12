Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claudette S. Baca. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Attended many schools after her father died when she was 9. She was the middle child with Wayne, oldest and John, youngest. She graduated from Chandler H.S. in 1995 and married Jack Baca and had 2 children, Julie and Larry. She attended school while raising her children and graduated with a BA and a teaching certificate in 1980 from Cal State Northridge. She taught special ed. at the elementary level for 5 years in Rosemen Ca. and 10 at the Selma Unified S.D. She retired in 1995. She was an avid reader, loved shopping, crusing and touring in Europe. She also loved her children, 4 grand children and great grand babies. She was married to Jack for 64 years. She was a wonderful woman! We all miss her! Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 12, 2020

