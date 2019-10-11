Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boice Funeral Home 308 Pollasky Ave Clovis , CA 93612 (559)-299-4372 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Boice Funeral Home 308 Pollasky Ave Clovis , CA 93612 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Clovis Hills Community Church Send Flowers Obituary

Clayton passed away on Friday October 4, 2019 at the age of 17. He was a Senior at Clovis High School where he was a member of the Chamber and Show Choirs in addition to being a cast member of the CHS production of "Sugar". Clay loved playing online video games with his friends and was a huge fan of WWE Wrestling. Clayton is survived by his loving mother Sara Grendahl and stepdad Derek Podergois, Father, Scott Podergois. Brother, Carson Allen. Grandparents, Doug and Diane Freund, Diana and Frank Bustamante, Jan Grendahl, Tina Spooner, Cheryl Tittle and Georgia and John Phillips and many Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends. Clayton will be truly missed and will remain in our hearts forever. He was pre-ceded in death by his stepdad, Richard Allen and Uncles Robby Pokorny, Billy Thomas, Ron Tittle and Hank Tittle. Visitation will be at Boice Funeral Home of Clovis on Friday Oct 11, 2019 3-6 p.m. Celebration of Life at Clovis Hills Community Church on Saturday Oct 12, 2019 at 11a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Clovis High School Choir. Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 11, 2019

