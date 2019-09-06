Clement Peter DeFranco (1945 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Rest in Peace my old friend. "
    - Vito Colicchio
  • "Rest in peace dear friend! "
    - carla grimes
Service Information
Chapel Of The Light
1620 W Belmont Ave
Fresno, CA
93728
(559)-233-6254
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel Of The Light
1620 W Belmont Ave
Fresno, CA 93728
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel Of The Light
1620 W Belmont Ave
Fresno, CA 93728
View Map
Obituary
Clement Peter DeFranco died peacefully on September 2, 2019, in Fresno, California. Clement was born on October 11, 1945, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the son of Peter "Sam" and Marie "Rosa" DeFranco. He will forever be remembered by all his friends and family. Clement was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister Daria DeFranco, as well as his daughter Ashley DeFranco and her husband Anthony Tapney. Visitation will be held Monday, September 9, 2019, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Chapel of the Light located at 1620 W. Belmont Avenue, Fresno, California 93728. During the viewing, a prayer service will be held at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Clement's honor to the H.O.P.E. Animal Foundation.

Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 6, 2019
