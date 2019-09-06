Clement Peter DeFranco died peacefully on September 2, 2019, in Fresno, California. Clement was born on October 11, 1945, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the son of Peter "Sam" and Marie "Rosa" DeFranco. He will forever be remembered by all his friends and family. Clement was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister Daria DeFranco, as well as his daughter Ashley DeFranco and her husband Anthony Tapney. Visitation will be held Monday, September 9, 2019, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Chapel of the Light located at 1620 W. Belmont Avenue, Fresno, California 93728. During the viewing, a prayer service will be held at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Clement's honor to the H.O.P.E. Animal Foundation.