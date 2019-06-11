Our beautiful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Clementina Salazar Gonzalez a resident of Sanger, CA passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the age of 86. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Jesus N. Gonzalez of Sanger and daughters Zenaida Sandy Gonzalez of Las Vegas, Nevada and David Wagner, Dolores Martinez-Castro of Visalia and her late husband Pete Castro, Norma Galvan of Sanger and her husband Richard Galvan, and her son Jessie Gonzalez of Sanger and his wife Cindy Gonzalez. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jessicca Perez, Nicole Castro and husband Tommy Castro, Sthacee Galvan, Samantha Cervantes and husband Oscar Cervantes, Elaura Castro, Makayla Gonzalez and husband Art Gutierrez, and Nikolas Gonzalez. She will be greatly missed by her great-grandchildren Jordan, Aubryanah, Aliyah, Makenzie, Masen, Jackson, Kennedy, Madison and Emma. She is also survived by brothers, Raymundo Salazar of Mission, Texas, and Gabriel and Amel Salazar both of Monterey, Mexico and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family are welcome to attend the visitation on Monday, June 17 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wallin Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California 93657, followed by the Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 828 O Street, Sanger, CA 93657.
Published in the Fresno Bee from June 11 to June 16, 2019