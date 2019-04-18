To our treasured Clementine, our hearts are full with the love you have left us with. We miss you and cant wait to dance with you in Heaven. Mom ten years has passed since you left us. I miss you every day, pray for you every day, love you every day. Miss you MOMMY. To our star in Heaven, our world is not the same without you, but we know that you are with us every day. Miss your prayers, your talks, our trips, our shopping, especially your laugh. To our loving wife, mom, grandma, sister and friend, we think of you everyday and cannot wait until the day we meet again.