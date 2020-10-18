1/1
February 11, 1933 - October 14, 2020
Gentry, Arkansas - On October 14, 2020, Cleo Cox, loving husband, and father of three children passed away at the age of 87.
Cleo was born in 1933 in Gentry, Arkansas to Harvey and Essie Cox. Putting down roots in Reedley, California, Cleo graduated from Reedley High School and served in the Army during the Korean War. Upon finding the love of his life, Adele Jesse, they were married on July 22, 1961. Living in Clovis, California they
raised three children, Karen, Sandy, and Mark. Cleo devoted many years not only to his family but also a long career with Bayly Corporation as Shipping Manager in Sanger, CA. He loved fishing, camping and taking his family on outdoor adventures. He was also a longtime member and supporter of the Fresno Trade Club and American Legion.
He is survived by his wife Adele Cox, his three children, Karen Crago, Sandy Armistead and Mark Cox, his brothers Ron Cox and John Cox, sisters Sandra Mangine and Linda Seher, grandchildren Jamie Herndon, Jack Armistead Jr. and Caden Cox, and great grandchild Brooks Herndon.
Due to Covid restrictions, The service will be limited to immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America in his memory.


Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 18, 2020.
