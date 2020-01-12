Cletha passed away on Dec. 14, 2019. She was born on April 26, 1929 in Brownwood, TX to Walter and Nina Mae Newton. Jane is preceded in death by Jack, her husband of 53 years. She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Cletha and Gary Sala; son and daughter-in-law, David and Pam Meisenheimer; granddaughters Jennifer, Meredith and Melanie as well as two great-granddaughters. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church, Selma, CA. Remembrances may be made to the or the MS Society.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 12, 2020