Clifford Warren Hiemforth, age 99, died March 21, 2019 at his home in Fresno. He was born to Oliver and Elizabeth (Koepp) Hiemforth in Bakersfield on February 16, 1920. His early childhood was spent on the family farm. After graduation from Kern County Union High School in 1938 he studied engineering at Bakersfield Junior College - graduating in June 1941. While attending school he worked at a grocery store, got a private pilot license, and purchased a Model A. He studied physics at UC Berkeley during the fall of 1941 but left to join the Army Air Corps after the Japanese attack. He was promoted quickly to the rank of Master Sergeant responsible for training new B-24 crews and maintaining the base airplane repair facilities. Following discharge, he returned to studying engineering, this time at the University of Southern California. He received a BE degree in June 1947 and started to work as a junior engineer for the Southern California Gas Company that same month. On December 21, 1949 he married Frances Elizabeth Edwards of Taft. In March 1952 their first child, a daughter Karen, was born followed in June 1953 by a son, Randall. Clifford moved around during his early career but settled in Downey in 1959 where the family resided until his retirement from the position of General Services Manager in 1985. While in Downey he supported the community through his involvement in the Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce, and Boy Scouts. Clifford and Frances moved to Mariposa after his retirement. They built a house, were active in their Church and community, and cultivated many lasting friendships. Frances died in November 2001. In December 2002 Clifford married Elizabeth Schardt. Both enjoyed their late blooming romance. In 2012 they moved to The Fairwinds Senior Living Facility in Fresno. Elizabeth died in 2013. Clifford is survived by his daughter, son, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. There will be no public services. His remains will be interred at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Bakersfield. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 14, 2019

