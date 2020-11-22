Clifford Kemper

July 3, 1946 - November 10, 2020

Fresno, California - Clifford Curtis Kemper, 74, of Fresno, CA passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 22 on the patio of Sequoia Brewing Company (1188 E. Champlain Dr. suite 107, Fresno, CA 93720). Masks will be required.

Cliff was born on July 3, 1946 to Carl and Vilma Kemper in Terre Haute, Indiana. He moved to Long Beach, California as a young child where he attended Jordan High School. Post high school, Cliff enlisted in the Army, serving in the Vietnam war. Upon his return home, Cliff graduated from San Jose State University and later Santa Clara University School of Law. Cliff spent nearly 40 years practicing law as a defense attorney, prosecutor, and spent several years in the private sector. Cliff retired from the Madera County District Attorney's office in 2013. Cliff was an avid golfer, and spent most Sundays on the golf course enjoying his favorite pastime with friends. Family was important to Cliff. Even with a busy work schedule, he made sure the family ate dinner together at the table every night and he would never miss one of his children's sporting events. After retiring, Cliff became a "regular" at Sequoia Brewing Company in Fresno where he would develop many lifelong friendships that he cherished dearly.

Clifford is survived by his daughter Corie Gibson and his two sons, Matthew and Jeffrey Kemper and his two younger sisters, Patty Miller and Susan Hernandez. Corie and her husband, Ken reside in Ladera Ranch, CA with Cliff's grandchildren Emma and Connor. Matthew resides in Newport Beach, CA and Jeffrey in Austin, TX with Cliff's dog, Raymond. Cliff was preceded in death by his wife, Linda, in 2011.





