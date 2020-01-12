Clifford “Bud” Ostergard was born on November 20, 1933 and passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 86. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Korea. He worked in construction in San Jose for 35 years. After retirement he returned to live on the family ranch near Easton. He is survived by his wife, Llewellyn; sister, Shirley Rasmussen; brothers-in-law, Glenn, Geoffrey and Steve; sisters-in-law, Zelda, Pat, Sandra and Freda; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A Graveside Service will be held at Washington Colony Cemetery District in Easton on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM. A Memorial Service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Easton at 11:00 AM. Remembrances may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5955 South Elm Ave., Fresno, CA 93706 or Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, CA 93711. Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home, 302 East Merced Street, Fowler, California (559)834-2531
Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 12, 2020