CLIFFORD OSTERGARD (1933 - 2020)
  • "I am so saddened to hear of his loss. My love to Llewelyn..."
    - Lawrence Braxton
  • "Can't really say just how much we'll miss Bud. His laughter..."
    - Sharon & Roy Hart
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with you. "
    - MADELYN Lewis
  • "Bud was so special in life and I know he is just as special..."
    - Emily and Julie
  • "In loving memory of my favorite uncle Bud. We look forward..."
    - Janice Robinson
Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home - FD 636 - Fowler
302 East Merced Street
Fowler, CA
93625
(559)-834-2531
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Washington Colony Cemetery District
Easton, CA
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
5955 South Elm Ave.
Clifford “Bud” Ostergard was born on November 20, 1933 and passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 86. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Korea. He worked in construction in San Jose for 35 years. After retirement he returned to live on the family ranch near Easton. He is survived by his wife, Llewellyn; sister, Shirley Rasmussen; brothers-in-law, Glenn, Geoffrey and Steve; sisters-in-law, Zelda, Pat, Sandra and Freda; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A Graveside Service will be held at Washington Colony Cemetery District in Easton on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM. A Memorial Service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Easton at 11:00 AM. Remembrances may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5955 South Elm Ave., Fresno, CA 93706 or Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, CA 93711. Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home, 302 East Merced Street, Fowler, California (559)834-2531
Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 12, 2020
bullet U.S. Army
