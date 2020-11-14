We love you so much Cliff! You are a part of our family and our memories growing up. The summers we spent with the Wetzels at Lake Tahoe are some of my most cherished childhood memories. You always had a smile, a hug, & words of encouragement for me growing up. I'll never forget your presence in my life. Dad loved your friendship and time spent with you, getting to coach together, & of course at the lake. I know Dad is happy to have his best buddy with him now. My heart goes out to Donna, Heather, Shannon, Kelley, & Josh and their families. With time, I pray that you all can find comfort in all of the memories you have of your husband, father, and Papa. His legacy lives on within all of you.

Much love and sympathy, Jennifer Bledsoe Minnite, Vince, Giovanni, Sophia, & Matteo

Jennifer Minnite

Friend