Clifford Wetzel
June 29, 1944 - October 19, 2020
Clovis, California - Clifford Glen Wetzel, 76, of Clovis, California, affectionately known as Papa, passed away unexpectedly on October 19, 2020. After what had been described as the best week of his life, with family and friends, in his favorite place, Lake Tahoe, Cliff peacefully went to sleep next to his beloved wife of 51 years, Donna, and his cherished dog, Bear. Cliff was called home when his kind and loving heart failed him before he awoke.
Cliff was born in Glendale, California, and was brought to Fresno on a football scholarship at Fresno State University. While obtaining his degree in Kinesiology, he met his future wife, Donna (Webster). Cliff spent 37 years in education as a football coach and physical education teacher. Twenty of those years were dedicated to the Clovis High Cougar football team as the defensive coordinator.
Cliff was the perfect son to his proud (late) parents Clifford and Bernice Wetzel. He was obedient and loving. Cliff was energetic and athletic and was involved in 4H. Cliff learned how to place family above all else and took special care of his mother after his father's death, eventually moving her in with his family. Cliff spent his childhood growing up alongside his sister, Linda (Engstrom). They never fought and enjoyed doing everything together. As adults they checked in with one another several times a month and enjoyed deep, beautiful conversations about life and how proud they were of their children.
Cliff was a remarkable husband. He married the love of his life, Donna (Webster), on June 28, 1969. Cliff was honest, loving, and business savvy. He took care of Donna and provided her with the perfect life. Their days were filled with love, laughter, and loyalty. They brought 4 perfect children into this world. Cliff and Donna managed to fulfill every need and desire their children had. They taught them the same loving devotion towards others and instilled the importance of family above all else.
You could never ask for a greater dad and Papa. Cliff attended every possible sporting practice and event, in support of his children and grandchildren. He spent weekends driving to the ski resort, the lake, and anywhere else he could teach and expose his children to the simple luxuries of life. He exuded patience and was always there to listen. He never raised his voice or hand to anyone. His gentle demeanor could be felt through his sweet, but loud, voice. He never missed an opportunity to tell his kids and grandkids how proud he was of them and how deeply he loved them.
Cliff was the greatest friend imaginable. It was said that, "Cliff Wetzel is the only man who has 200 best friends and doesn't even know it." That sums him up beautifully. Cliff was present for any friend who needed him. Everyone turned to him for guidance and reassurance. He would never offer his opinion unless solicited but was always there to lend a hand.
In Cliff's spare time he was always found working on a new task. He never sat still and never stopped working on projects for his kids and grandkids. His creativity and craftsmanship were unparalleled. He could fix anything imaginable. His favorite project was his cherished Lake Tahoe retreat. Cliff spent the past 16 years rebuilding their family's cabin for his wife, kids and grandkids to enjoy. His two hands touched every inch of this sanctuary. Ironically, he finished his final project in late August.
Cliff is survived by his wife of 51 years, Donna, his daughter Heather Lingenfelter, daughter Shannon Wetzel, daughter Kelley Menzes (Mitch), son Josh Wetzel (Savannah) and treasured companion, Bear Wetzel. He is also survived by his 6 grandchildren McKinley, Whitney, and Kennedy Lingenfelter, Hudson and Skyler Menzes, and Camden Wetzel. Cliff was predeceased by his parents Clifford and Bernice Wetzel. Cliff is survived by his sister Linda Engstrom (Bill), niece Sandy Nelson and nephew Scott Engstrom (Sylvia)/Josiah and Naomi; cousin Bill Whittaker (Debbie); brother-in-law Billy Webster.
A celebration of life will be held outdoors at Vidmar Acres on Sunday, November 22nd, 11:00am (13675 E. Bullard Ave. Clovis, CA 93619). Casual, western attire welcomed and encouraged. Social distancing and CDC guidelines/regulations will be observed. However, due to the current situation, we understand and respect any decision to not attend the celebration. Cliff would tell you to spend some extra time with your family because family was everything to him, as he was to us. He would tell you to take a fishing trip with good buddies and enjoy that wonderful ride we call life. He would hope that you would raise a glass of your favorite beverage and toast to lifelong friendships. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cliff's favorite charity, the Keep Tahoe Blue foundation. keeptahoeblue.org/donate
