My Brother Clyde: You were the best brother a boy could ever have. You showed me how to be a kid, and I thank you that I still am. You gave me my first baseball uniform, and taught me how to throw and catch You ran like the wind. You rode a bicycle standing on the seat. You always included me in your adventures. I could tell a thousand stories of you, and every one unique. Words can't thank you for your impact on my life. I am ever proud that only three people share the blood of out father and mother: You, Laurella and me. The three of us were complements of each other, and you were always the leader. As a man, you commanded every room. When you walked in, the room stopped. Everyone wanted to be Clyde Brough's friend, because you were Him. You created a family of good people. I look back on my life, and you are sewn into its fabric. I think of you every day, as I do with all those beloved who have gone before. I look to my future, and I know that I will see you and all of them in God's glory. I love you my Brother. Your only brother, Chuck