On June 22, 2019 Coleen Charlotte Herzog passed away peacefully at home with loved ones by her side. Born Oct 21, 1944 to Charles and Ester Hasse in Fergfus Falls, Minnesota on the family farm, where she was raised along with her surviving siblings Donna Kruse, Janet Teegen, Nancy Perez and David Hasse. Coleen married Godfrey Herzog while he was serving in the navy and had two sons, Charley and Chad who were her pride and joy. Coleen's family expanded to include Chad's wife Diana, her grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews whom she all loved dearly. Coleen dedicated 32 years of loyal service working for The Boyd Company as an executive secretary after working 20 years for a law firm. She took great pride as being one of the few secretaries left that knew short hand. She will be greatly missed, as she touched many people throughout her life with her kindness, generosity and loyalty. A celebration of life will be held at the Lutheran Church located at 5022 N Madera Ave in Kerman, CA. July 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 30, 2019