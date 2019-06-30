Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Coleen Herzog. View Sign Service Information Bethany Lutheran Church 5022 N Madera Ave Kerman, CA 93630 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Lutheran Church 5022 N Madera Ave Kerman , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Published in the Fresno Bee on June 30, 2019

