Colin Jon Kooyumjian passed away on October 9, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Fresno, he graduated from Clovis West High School and Fresno State. After receiving his J.D. from San Joaquin College of Law, he was a practicing attorney. Colin was preceded in death by his father Stanley. He is survived by his three children, Lauren (Julian Cruz), Victoria, and Chloe; mother Doris, sister Dawn, and grandson Hayden. Memorial services will be held at 2 pm, Saturday October 26 at Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church at 3673 N. First Street.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 20, 2019