Connie Ridley McNab, 69, of Valdosta, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Charleston, SC, following a brief illness. She was born in Albany, GA on July 21, 1950 to Ive Leonard Ridley, Jr. and Quinnylu Story Ridley. She attended Valdosta City Schools and played on the tennis team at Valdosta High School, graduating in 1968. She went on to attend Valdosta State College (now VSU), then graduated from University of Georgia with a degree in Education. She then returned to Valdosta to receive her Master of Education from Valdosta State College. Connie began her teaching career at Lake Park Elementary School. She soon met a young officer at Moody Air Force Base, Jim McNab, in Pilot training in 1974 and they were married June 26, 1976. They then moved to Clovis, California. She lived in California until 1999, there she taught 3 rd Grade at Laton Elementary School in the Fresno County School System for many years. In Clovis, Connie developed a knack for decorating in her home and her yard. She continued to create beautiful homes as the McNab's moved in 1999 to Asheville, NC, then to Valdosta in 2015, and also a vacation home at Isle of Palms, SC. Connie loved to travel with her husband to many places around the world, but especially loved gathering with her family in their homes. Moving back to Valdosta made that easier. She was passionate about animals, especially dogs, and worked diligently in animal rescue efforts for 20 years, most recently as president of the Labor of Love Transport Rescue. Listening to 'Motown' music was also a favorite. She was of the Baptist Faith. Connie is survived by her husband Jim McNab, of Valdosta; her twin brother and sister in law Ron and Leslie Mason Ridley, of Lake Park; her brother Miles Ridley, of Lake Park; and brother and sister in law Mark and Darlene Ridley of Valdosta; a niece Jennifer Brooke Chmielewski and her husband Rico, of Lake Park; her great nephews Spencer Chmielewski, Briggs Chmielewski, and Reid Chmielewski; and aunt Jacqueline Ridley Barboe, of Kennesaw, GA, and several cousins, and other relatives. A funeral service for Connie will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home. Pastor T.C. Norris will officiate. The family will then have a reception at Park Place by McLane, 108 W. Park Ave., Valdosta, from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday evening. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens at a later time. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Labor of Love Rescue, 280 N. Big Oak Dr., Mills River, NC, 28759 or Community Partnership for Pets, Inc. (CPPI), P.O. Box 1021, Flat Rock, NC 28731. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

