Cora Chronister was born February 26, 1927 in Checotah, OK. and on April 6, 2019 the world lost a wonderful lady as she went to be with her lord. She was a warm, generous loving person who was crazy about her family. She was a true Matriarch, life of the party and a great business woman. She loved playing cards, line dancing, selling real estate and she loved to be spend time with her friends. Our lives will forever be changed by her passing but our memories of her will last forever. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, and her grandson Dr. Jonathan Psaila. She is survived by children, Janice and Derek Yoder, Jerry and Nancy Chronister, Kellie and Dennis Psaila and Kim and Lance Fisken; grandchildren, Keeva, Kira, Justin, Christopher, Ariana and Caitlin; and great grandchildren; Bella, Sadie, Savannah, Kade and Madison. Visitation will be held at Clovis Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at New Heights Baptist Church on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.