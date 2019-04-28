CORA MAZZIOTTI

Service Information
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
202 North Teilman
Fresno, CA
937061310
(559)-268-9292
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
202 North Teilman
Fresno, CA 937061310
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
202 North Teilman
Fresno, CA 937061310
View Map
Obituary
Cora Mazziotti, 84, passed away April 23, 2019. She was an Avon Rep. for 51 years. Cora is survived by her husband of 67 years Joe; two daughters, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Visitation will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 28, 2019
