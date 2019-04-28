Cora Mazziotti, 84, passed away April 23, 2019. She was an Avon Rep. for 51 years. Cora is survived by her husband of 67 years Joe; two daughters, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Visitation will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 28, 2019